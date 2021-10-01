Franschhoek Uncorked Festival celebrates spring in style

This year, more than 12 wineries will participate to showcase this season’s new release wines, which include MCCs, white wines, rosés and even a few Summer inspired red varietals.

Franschhoek Uncorked Festival is back this spring to present a weekend of exploring one of South Africa’s premier wine destinations while uncovering a fine selection of wine gems from the Franschhoek Vignerons.

Over 12 wineries will be participating to showcase this season’s new release wines.

On the weekend of October 16 and 17, guests will also be spoiled with live music and great food under exquisite views as they check out new wineries. The two-day event will also offer guests an option to stay over at one of the valley’s luxurious accommodation establishments, ranging from quaint B&Bs and guest houses to 5-star boutique hotels.

And during their visit at the Franschhoek Uncorked weekend, they can also check out art galleries, boutiques and other stores around the area.

Uncorked weekend pass tickets are available for R220 per person through www.webtickets.co.za. Your Uncorked weekend pass (valid for all three days) allows you access to all of the participating wine farms, as well as a complimentary tasting glass and a minimum of two free wine tastings per farm.