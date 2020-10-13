Franschhoek Uncorked Festival comes just in time for summer

With travel starting to pick up again, many festivals are being promoted in time for the summer season. One of them is the Franschhoek Uncorked Festival, which takes place over the weekend of November 6 to 8, 2020. It provides the perfect excuse to explore one of South Africa’s premier wine destinations while uncovering a fine selection of wine gems from the Franschhoek Vignerons. Participating wineries in and around the valley will use the opportunity to showcase this season’s new release wines, which include MCC’s, white wines, rosés and even a few summer-inspired red varietals. Add live music and great food and you have the ideal weekend activity sorted. Some of the attractions this year include a Chardonnay and sushi pairing and a tractor ride through the vineyards.

With most of the Franschhoek wineries participating in this fun weekend festival, there promises to be something for everyone.

Visitors can make a holiday of it and book at one of the accommodations in the area where they can explore to their heart's content.

The valley’s luxurious accommodation establishments range from quaint B&B’s and guest houses to 5-star boutique hotels.

Covid-19 safety regulations will be in place at all establishments as per level 1 regulations.

The Uncorked Weekend Pass, valid for all three days, allows you access to all of the participating wine farms as well as a complimentary tasting glass and free wine tastings.

Call Franschhoek Wine Valley offices on 021 876 2861, visit www.franschhoekuncorked.co.za or follow them on Twitter @Franschhoek_SA, for regular updates.