Free cruise for Cape Town pensioners

Cape Town - Singer Mujahid George is kicking off the summer festive spirit by treating the golden oldies to a free two-hour boat cruise, including a show and a meal. The two cruises - from the Waterfront to Camps Bay - will take place on November 21 and 22.

The dad of two and his colleagues Loukmaan Adams, Nur Abrahams, Naz Leeman, Tashreeq De Villiers (TDV) and Fagrie Isaacs will serenade the pensioners on the free cruise. ON THE BILL: Mujahid George and co-performers The Bo-Kaap star told the Daily Voice: “To gain their access to the boat, they have to knit or donate newborn baby clothes or blankets which will be donated to the Red Cross Children’s Hospital Trust and other organisations in need. “Donations must be handed in this Saturday (November 13) and artists will receive the donations at the Bo-Kaap Deli in Rose Street, between 12pm and 3pm. Those who would like to donate are welcome to hand over their goods there.”

Mujahid says the free party was to say thank you to the oldies for always supporting them. “But the financial circumstances because of Covid-19 and people not working, we knew this wouldn’t allow them to enjoy the experience with us. “With that said, we thought of asking them for a small donation towards the children’s hospital and we have had quite an incredible turnout for that.