Cape Town - In support of National Science Week, Iziko Museums of South Africa will provide free access to the Iziko Planetarium and Digital Dome from July 30 until August 4, 2019. Astronomy acts as a gateway to many scientific disciplines. Over the years visits to the planetarium have stimulated young minds to investigate careers in the fields of science and maths.

The Iziko Planetarium is the most advanced digital planetarium on the African continent. This world class, multi-functional facility is a space of innovation and discovery – where art, science and entertainment meet.

It provides an immersive 360º perspective, 3D edu-tainment experience. Virtual voyages include exploring the furthest reaches of the universe; the depths of our oceans; the inner workings of the human body and the intricacies of atomic and chemical structures.

Recently upgraded as part of a collaborative project funded by the Departments of Art and Culture; the Department of Science and Technology, the National Research Foundation, as well as academic institutions: University of the Western Cape; University of Cape Town and the Cape Peninsula University of Technology - the Iziko Planetarium is now also used for cutting-edge scientific research to optimise South Africa’s eResearch and data visualisation capacity.

National Science Week is an opportunity to seek, explore and discover the world around us and beyond. Advancement in technology, science, engineering and creative economies are fundamental elements of the future. Creating access, nurturing talent and developing skills in these areas are essential for South Africa.

Show times and booking details are available online: www.iziko.org.za/shows