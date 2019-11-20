From jazz safaris to wine tasting in a cave: How to spend an unusual summer in Cape Town









Table Bay’s Concierge Bradley Solomons (pictured) shares some hidden gem spots to visit when in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied. The Table Bay’s Concierge, Bradley Solomons, shares his top spots in the Mother City. Walk Bo Kaap There is nothing quite like a walking tour through the historic Bo Kaap neighbourhood to evoke a sense of Cape Town’s beginnings. Situated on the slopes of Signal Hill, this vibrant neighbourhood has become a historical centre of Cape Malay culture. Its curling cobblestone streets, brightly-painted houses, intimate shops and quirky restaurants are a delight. Enjoy a two-hour walking tour where you will learn about the history and culture before venturing into a kitchen in a local home to make a traditional Cape Malay curry.

Curate your own signature fragrance

Create your own signature fragrance with bespoke fragrance producer, Tammy Frazer who uses only raw natural fragrance ingredients to create organic and natural perfume products.

She worked with The Table Bay to create the hotel’s exclusive fragrance KAAP, which is produced with 100% botanicals from the Cape. She will help you to craft a special, living fragrance that you will forever associate with your time in South Africa’s Western Cape.

Snorkel with seals below the 12 Apostles

Mostly untouched by more commercial charters, there is a quiet spot close to Camps Bay where you can snorkel with seals in their natural habitat.

This intimate experience requires no prior experience and you will not need any complicated diving equipment. You will be briefed and escorted by expert guides as you swim amidst the colony of seals below the 12 Apostles.

Explore artisanal beers and brewing

In the heart of Cape Town's creative hub of Woodstock is a very special nano-brewery. The Woodstock Brewers' Co-op is where 16 talented brewers all brew under one roof.

Where large-scale brewing offers homogeneity, the Woodstock Co-op offers endless diversity. The brewers are continually experimenting to come up with interesting, innovative beers.

Wine tasting in a cave

Klein Roosboom is a hidden gem in every sense. Picture: Klein Roosboom.

Experience wines from the boutique winery, Klein Roosboom, surrounded by pillows, vintage furniture and trinkets in the depth of a natural cave. Klein Roosboom is a hidden gem in every sense.

The winery produces only as much wine as its vineyards can handle and because of its small yield, you will only find Klein Roosboom wines at its tasting centre – nowhere else.

Go on a jazz safari

Enjoy an evening of unforgettable music and intimate conversation with local jazz musicians in their own homes. Share a traditional meal such as braaied snoek or pickled fish in the comfort of the home of one accomplished jazz performer before visiting the home of another for a nightcap.

The evening is perfectly rounded off with a visit to a jazz venue for the late set.

Urban foraging experience

Explore Cape Town’s splendid freshest outdoor “market” under the guidance of The Table Bay’s chefs who have intricate knowledge of the Cape’s landscapes and the opportunities to harvest wild plants for culinary use.

Depending on what is available in nature’s larder, you will be taken on informative and scenic tours of some of Cape Town’s beautiful areas, from Rondebosch and Tamboerskloof to Sea Point and Cape Point, and then return to the hotel to experiment in the kitchen.

A Cape culinary journey

Connect with authentically local foods and chefs when you explore the vibrant food culture within the De Waterkant, Greenpoint and the Waterfront areas. Enjoy tastings from some of Cape Town's hidden culinary gems and engage with local food artisans who will share their insights on Cape Town's evolving food scene.

Walk the street art of Woodstock

Allow us to introduce you to Juma Mkwela who will walk you through the streets and alleys of Woodstock to show you the Street Art that has played a role in transforming Woodstock into a vibrant area.

Juma is a friendly and cheerful host with an in-depth knowledge of the art that adorns the walls and buildings, as well as the artists who created them.







