Fun date activities in Cape Town

Need date ideas? From hot air balloon rides to pottery painting, wine tasting and more, look no further than this list of fun and creative date ideas to try in and around Cape Town. Fun date ideas in and around Cape Town:

Cape Town Iziko Planetarium and Digital Dome Where: Cape Town City Centre

Cost: R40 for adults and R20 for children Book: 021 481 3900 Gazing up into the night sky is romantic, so why plan a date around it? A visit to the planetarium offers access to a world-class, multi-functional facility that brings digital technology to Cape Town - creating a space of innovation and discovery. A place where art, science and entertainment meet, The Planetarium and Digital Dome present three shows from Tuesdays to Sundays. The morning show is fun for the whole family. It is especially light-hearted for the little ones. The afternoon shows are astronomical adventures for space and science enthusiasts.

Kayaking Where: Simon’s Town Cost: R350 per person

Book: 065 707 4444 A penguin colony in suburban Cape Town is one of the world's most unusual places. The best vantage point is from the ocean. We paddle out from the Simon's Town Waterfront, through the civilian and naval harbours, to Boulder's Beach, where we can observe the penguins. The two-hour trip is highly stable, and their double kayaks are perfect for couples. Their scheduled morning trip (8.30 am in summer and 9 am in winter) leaves 365 days a year, weather permitting, from Simon's Town Waterfront, Wharf St. Afternoon excursions are available for groups of four or more. Wine tasting

Where: Franschhoek Cost: R270 Book: winetram.co.za