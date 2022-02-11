Fun date activities in Cape Town
Need date ideas? From hot air balloon rides to pottery painting, wine tasting and more, look no further than this list of fun and creative date ideas to try in and around Cape Town.
Fun date ideas in and around Cape Town:
Cape Town
Iziko Planetarium and Digital Dome
Where: Cape Town City Centre
Cost: R40 for adults and R20 for children
Book: 021 481 3900
Gazing up into the night sky is romantic, so why plan a date around it? A visit to the planetarium offers access to a world-class, multi-functional facility that brings digital technology to Cape Town - creating a space of innovation and discovery. A place where art, science and entertainment meet, The Planetarium and Digital Dome present three shows from Tuesdays to Sundays. The morning show is fun for the whole family. It is especially light-hearted for the little ones. The afternoon shows are astronomical adventures for space and science enthusiasts.
Kayaking
Where: Simon’s Town
Cost: R350 per person
Book: 065 707 4444
A penguin colony in suburban Cape Town is one of the world's most unusual places. The best vantage point is from the ocean. We paddle out from the Simon's Town Waterfront, through the civilian and naval harbours, to Boulder's Beach, where we can observe the penguins. The two-hour trip is highly stable, and their double kayaks are perfect for couples. Their scheduled morning trip (8.30 am in summer and 9 am in winter) leaves 365 days a year, weather permitting, from Simon's Town Waterfront, Wharf St. Afternoon excursions are available for groups of four or more.
Wine tasting
Where: Franschhoek
Cost: R270
Book: winetram.co.za
Exploring the Cape Winelands, sipping on local wines and devouring cheese boards in one of the most romantic settings are what dream dates are made of. Take your pick between eight different lines, each visiting a selection of wine estates showcasing a separate part of the Franschhoek Valley. Hop on the tram touring some of the country’s best vineyards and taste a range of exquisite wines or indulge in cuisine from some of the culinary gems boasting freshly sourced ingredients and flavours and techniques harnessed from across the globe. Note that the wine tasting fees at each estate (ranging between R35 and R150 per person) are not included in the aforementioned price.