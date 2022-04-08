Fun Easter egg hunt activities in Cape Town and Bedford

Any activity that is considered a ’moving activity’ is a good thing. And what better way to promote exercise and good thinking while also having a little fun. Easter hunting is an activity that is not only good for the individual but also for groups. And no, you don’t have to be a kid to enjoy. After all, we all have a juvenile side to us.

In addition, A World Economic Forum report shares that family engagement plays a vital role in children’s activity levels. Encouragement from parents, while also taking part in physical activities with their children, is associated with higher indoor and outdoor child physical activity and play. Here are a few places where you can enjoy an Easter hunt along with something to nibble or chow on, the choice is yours. Cape Town

Hout Bay Manor is the perfect place to have that timeout. You are assured a great relaxing time especially with craziness that come with every holiday season. The Hout Bay Manor offers a special Easter Lunch that consist of 3 courses. Children under 12 years will be offered a kiddies menu before a special Easter Egg Hunt. More fun for the kids with face painting from 12:00 to 14:00. has put together something truly special for you and your family. Lynn Morris, Laeeqah Simons, Aakifah Simons and Haneefa Simons rushing to collect as many easter eggs as they can in an easter egg hunt. Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

Bedford’s Easter Garden Saturday, 16 April 2022 from 10:00 – 14:00 Families visiting Bedford over the long Easter weekend are invited to join in on Easter egg-tivities at the fun-filled Kids Easter Garden!

Kids can spend some time getting into the Easter Weekend festivities by enjoying a selection of lovely activities, including arts and crafts, colouring, as well as an incredible scavenger hunt, free of charge! Head on over to Bedford to enjoy quality time with your family. If you’re planning an Easter hunt in the comfort of your own home, a Michigan State University report shares a plan to have a fun and active Easter egg hunt just by following these easy steps:

1. Write a physical activity and next location clue on pieces of paper Vary the level of difficulty based on the ages of the participants If participants are still learning to read, you may want to use pictures

colour code clues for each team or age level Add intentional extra steps so participants have to walk or run further to find clues. 2. Place clues where they will be protected

In plastic Easter eggs Tie to tree branches In plastic snack bags