Garden Expo in Swellendam aims to raise funds for local SPCA

The small town of Swellendam in the Western Cape features some of the most beautiful gardens in the Overberg and is popular for its outdoor life. The Garden Expo that will be taking place from November 4 to 6 is aimed at highlighting the love the townspeople share for gardens.

Eighteen private homes in and around the picturesque town will open their gardens to the public. The expo will also feature a garden-themed market, garden-related talks and demos. Picture: Supplied. The Swellendam region includes more than 9 000 recorded plant species and indigenous varietals that show off the vibrant ecology of the Overberg, which includes mountains, forests, fynbos, flowering shrubs and succulents. The expo will kick off with a cocktail function courtesy of the Swellendam Garden Club and Olivedale Wines, and a charity auction to raise funds for the Swellendam SPCA.

The SPCA is in need of assistance in many areas, including the repair of its two staff member vehicles, which will cost R70 000. Jeanette L’Estrange, the chairperson of Swellendam SPCA, said: “Animal cruelty must stop. No animal should suffer, and we live for the day when there is no longer a need for SPCAs to even exist. All animals should be treated humanely and their intrinsic value must be recognised and respected.‘’ L’Estrange shares that until that day, the team will continue to save animals and battle the abuse that animals go through daily. This particular fund-raiser aims to help keep the SPCA on its feet, as some branches around the country have closed down due to lack of funding. Swellendam SPCA is fighting hard to keep going.

What you can expect: Entertainment from The Barrydale Rieldans Troupe

Cocktail function

A taste of Overberg life and nature

Mayville Rose Garden

Food and drinks If you’d like to support this event, tickets to the Swellendam Garden Expo start at R120, with booking via www.swellendamgardenexpo.co.za. For more information email [email protected] Early-bird discounts are available.

