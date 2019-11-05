Garden Route National Park announces 2020 tariffs









Visiting the picture-perfect Garden Route National Park (GRNP) is a feast for the eyes. Picture: Instagram Visiting the picture-perfect Garden Route National Park (GRNP) is a feast for the eyes. The park’s variety of landscapes, seascapes and waterscapes is what draws visitors throughout the year to the region. The park spans across 128 000 hectares, 1/3 of this landscape are indigenous forests and some 2/3 of fynbos. Its waterscapes are of significant value for the conservation of biodiversity including Knysna’s estuary which is ranked number one by independent researchers for its biodiversity and Swartvlei ranked 6 out of 250 in South Africa. The park is popular and attracts both local and international visitors.

The GRNP has adjusted its entrance fees, also known as conservation fees, for most of its gates to include CPI (Consumer Price Index) this year.

Suggestions from local cyclists were considered. A day’s pass for cycling the world-famous Harkerville trails and Homtini costs R53. There is an introduction of monthly, seasonal and a family permit for cycling.

There is also a 20 percent discount applicable to vessels that are kinder to the environment such as 4-stroke engines, provided there is proof thereof.

Likewise, tariffs for canoes, rowing boats and electric boats get a discount to encourage more use of environmentally friendly activities. 30 day-permits cost R100 and annual permits R200.

More tariffs can be found on the park’s website.