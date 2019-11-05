Visiting the picture-perfect Garden Route National Park (GRNP) is a feast for the eyes. The park’s variety of landscapes, seascapes and waterscapes is what draws visitors throughout the year to the region.
The park spans across 128 000 hectares, 1/3 of this landscape are indigenous forests and some 2/3 of fynbos.
Its waterscapes are of significant value for the conservation of biodiversity including Knysna’s estuary which is ranked number one by independent researchers for its biodiversity and Swartvlei ranked 6 out of 250 in South Africa.
The park is popular and attracts both local and international visitors.