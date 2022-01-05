Germany lifts travel ban on SA, Cape Town eager to welcome tourists

German tourists can now enjoy the fresh air, beautiful scenery, delicious foods and award-winning wines in Cape Town as Germany lifts its travel ban on South Africa. Mayoral committee member for economic growth, Alderman James Vos, said the Mother City was eager to welcome these tourists.

Over the years German tourists have been known to trade their country’s harsh winter for a beautiful summer holiday in Cape Town. However, their travel plans were placed on hold over December 2021 due to the flight restrictions placed on South Africa after the discovery of the Covid-19 Omicron variant. “I’m very excited by the news that Germany has joined the list of countries to drop travel restrictions on southern Africa. These restrictions came in the wake of our scientists identifying the Omicron variant. Research has shown, however, that piecemeal travel bans are ineffective and only serve to punish the economies of countries that have been banned. Going forward, global governments must consider alternative measures,” said Vos. He said the revised travel update came at just the right time as German travellers can exchange their winter for a beautiful summer. The City’s tourism department also held campaigns overseas aimed at showing off Cape Town’s diversity of experiences.