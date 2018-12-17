Get ready to party at Sky Villa Boutique Hotel's NYE bash in Plettenberg Bay.

With live entertainment, Doppelgänger, party food and extended hours, Sky Villa Boutique Hotel in Plettenberg Bay is the place to ring in 2019! Celebrate the end of 2018 and the start of 2019 in style at the Sky Villa Boutique Hotel New Years’ Eve Party on Monday 31 December - 6.30pm for a 7.00pm start - it’s going to be the most lavish and entertaining party in Plett.

Make a date to celebrate with family or friends at the Sky Villa Boutique Hotel’s rooftop Sky Bar with its pool and large booth seating areas and stunning views – there is no better view in Plett!

Get ready to Party – the entertainment includes the talents of William Ferreira and Doppelgänger and a midnight countdown with a glass of Boschendal MCC - from the moment you enter at the impressive front entrance and receive your Welcome drink, you will have a VIP experience.

The fun kicks off at 7 pm with William Ferreira’s live acoustic act. From just before midnight Doppelgänger the DJ will take the party fun to a sizzling finish at 2.00am.

Buffet style party food will be served throughout the evening.

Just before midnight, you can count down the last seconds of 2018 with a glass of Boschendal MCC in hand to toast in the New Year.

Ticket price: R600 per person includes a welcome drink, a Boschendal MCC toast drink and food throughout the night. Booking is essential.

Reservation contact details:

Phone 087 550 2967

Email: [email protected]