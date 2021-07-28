Girls Trip: Where to spend your Women's Day weekend

Take a much-needed break this long Women's Day weekend with a special trip with your girls. Here are some places to check out:

For the views Where: Premier Resort The Moorings, Knysna View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia G. Hald ✈️ 🌍 (@miaghald) Enjoy a self-catering stay at Premier Resort The Moorings in Knysna. The property is located on the banks of the Knysna lagoon. Savour the man-made beach area with a rim-flow pool that overlooks the beautiful Knysna Estuary or dabble in some water sport activity like canoeing and paddle boarding.

All suites have kitchens and direct access to the lagoon via a private waterway with docking and mooring facilities. There are also two on-site restaurants, Salmon Restaurant and Bar and Tuscano Restaurant, for people who don't feel up to cooking. The resort is an ideal base for those who want to explore the Knysna area. Rates start from R1 950 per unit a night, with a two-night minimum stay required. Visit www.premierhotels.co.za/hotels/western-cape/knysna/the-moorings/

For luxury Where: Sky Villa Boutique Hotel, Plettenberg Bay View this post on Instagram A post shared by Secret Cape Town (@secretcapetown) Sky Villa Boutique Hotel in Plettenberg Bay ticks all the boxes for a 5-star getaway. The luxury property offers panoramic views of the ocean, the mountains and the lagoon. The rooms amenities include a flat-screen TV, mini-bar, Nespresso, Netflix, pure cotton percale, underfloor heating and wi-fi. Activities guests can enjoy in the area include birdwatching, hiking, kayaking, nature walks and cycling.

Their 50% discounted Women's Month Package is for two adults and starts from R1 300 per room a night, including breakfast. The special is available for mountain and cliff facing rooms only. Visit www.capesummervillas.co.za For wellness fanatics Where: Brookdale Health Hydro, KwaZulu-Natal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brookdale Health Hydro (@brookdalehydro) For a holistic experience, head to Brookdale Health Hydro in KwaZulu-Natal. Nestled in the scenic Midlands, Brookdale’s is the country escape one needs from the hustle and bustle of city life. Included in the packages are meals, morning and afternoon snacks, select treatments, talks on healthy living, daily guided morning walks, aquacise and relaxation classes, yoga and pilates. Guests also have full access to the heated pool, sauna, gym, steam room and reflexology path. Rates start from R5 700 per person for three nights. Visit www.brookdale.co.za/ For safari chicks

Where: Premier Resort Mpongo Game Reserve, East London View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raymond Jager (@rejager) For a safari trip on a budget, head to Premier Resort Mpongo Game Reserve, located 35km from East London. Choose between four lodges and a single villa, with stunning sightings of elephants, zebra, buffalo, giraffe and antelope.

The 3 500 hectare conservation land offers game drives and bush walks. There's also a pool area for those who want to frolic in the winter sun. Rates start from R915 per person sharing a night. The rate includes breakfast and dinner and one game drive per stay. Visit www.premierhotels.co.za/hotels/eastern-cape/east-london/mpongo-private-game-reserve/ For wine lovers