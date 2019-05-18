Gondwana Game Reserve provides the perfect safari break for Cape Town residents as it is located four hours’ drive from Cape Town or 45 minutes from George Airport. The 11 000 hectare, free roaming Big 5, malaria free game reserve offers an authentic and luxurious safari experience.

The luxury accommodation in Kwena Lodge suites or Private Bush Villas is ideal for families and there is an array of complimentary activities on offer including game drives, the Junior Ranger program for kids and mountain biking.

Fishing, guided Fynbos walks and conservation activities can be booked at an additional charge.

The spa offers Africology spa treatments,

The South African residents special is R2 475 per person full board including 3 gourmet meals, afternoon tea, 2 game drives daily. Children age 6-12 are 50% of the adult rate and children under 6 stay complimentary.

Valid from 1 May – 30 September 2019 and is subject to availability.

It excludes beverages and conservation fees of R300 per adult per stay and R150 per child per stay.