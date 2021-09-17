Hang out with friends at these weekend markets

With the weather warming up, weekends are best spent outdoors. As such, why not slip into your favourite shorts and put on those shades you love so much and head out to a weekend market near you.

Not only do you get to meet cool people but you will also be supporting the local crafts while, at the same time, enjoying great food and music. Cape Town Milnerton Flea Market

Located in the northern suburbs of the Mother City, Milnerton is one of the city’s most diverse outdoor markets. Although it has moved to Paarden Eiland, it still kept its original name, Milnerton. It has over 250 stalls offering furniture, home décor, second-hand goods, collectables, clothing and white elephant items. Visitors can also see the table mountain as they shop around while getting a whiff of that fresh ocean air. Mojo Market Find your mojo at this 7-day-day food and lifestyle market in beautiful Sea Point. This market is great for catching up with old friends and making new ones as it offers live music, sports screenings to watch your favourite team, 30 food stalls and artisan retail. It also has four bars with a wide range of cold beverages as well as non-alcoholic drinks.

TAO’S Chinese Kitchen has a stall at the Mojo Market. Picture: Supplied. Chilled Market at the Range Operating only on Fridays, this market has weekly live performances, wines from the valley and a range of cold craft beers. “We pride ourselves in offering some of the best food – a wide variety, karoo meat, potjies cooked to perfection, salad and vegan options, Mexican, Greek, Chinese, Dutch, Indian food, Sushi, Biltong – Pop Art Ice-cream, a chocolatier. We also have freshly baked cake and doughnuts + Belgian waffles to tantalising homemade liquors. We also have The Soap Chef – homemade creams and soaps as well as wire art and so much more,” states its website. Joburg

Fourways Farmers Market It has been one of the hottest hangout spots on the weekends, especially on Sundays. Located at the old Val Bonne Estate in Modderfontein Reserve, the Fourways Farmers Market offers wholesome food and pop up stalls of creatives showcasing their crafts. SUMTING Fresh is available at Fourways Farmers Market. Picture: Supplied. Market Shed @ 1 Fox

Almost everyone knows of Maboneng Precinct, but not many know about the hidden gem called 1 Fox Precinct. This cultural hub is home to the hip and happening Good Luck Bar & Restaurant, the unique Fox Junction Event Venue and the Mad Giant Craft Brewery. And, of course, the Market Shed which offers good music, food stalls, and arts and crafts. Bryanston Organic & Natural Market For vegans and people who like strictly organic, then this market is for you. They offer interesting art, natural fibre clothing, handmade crafts and the freshest organic and naturally grown fruit and vegetables. You can also enjoy freshly baked treats from the on-site eateries while watching live performances from local artists.

eThekwini Golden Hours Family Market Situated in Durban North, this market is more about offering visitors home produce, fresh food, fresh vegetables and fruits. It only takes place on Sundays, and children get to play in the jumping castle and get on tractor rides.

Car booth flea market Running since 1992, the Car Booth is one of Durban’s oldest flea markets. It is located at the old circus site behind the Greyville Racecourse and opens every Sunday from the early morning until about 1pm, so make sure you get there early. Some of the most popular items sold at this flea market include bedding, videos and DVDs, CDs, curtains, sportswear, bicycles, tools, carpets, tiles, light fittings, crockery, cutlery, ornaments, books and much more. The Musgrave Market