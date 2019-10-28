From November 23 to December 8, the Bulida apricots will be available to pick. Picture: Instagram

During the months of November through to February, De Krans Wines in Calitzdorp invites visitors to partake in a farm favourite of picking seasonal fruit.

From November 23 to December 8, the Bulida apricots will be available to pick at R8.50 per kg. If you prefer peaches best you diarise December 14 to 29  when the Oom Sarel cling peaches will be ready for picking at R9 per kg. 

Kickstart 2020 with picking your share of super sweet Hanepoot grapes at R9.50 per kg. These grapes are expected to be ready for picking from February to March, but the estate advises contacting the farm in early January to get exact dates. 

All dates are weather dependent, and may change slightly at short notice. To ensure you don’t miss out on the fun activity suited to the whole family, it is advisable to contact the farm prior to your planned visit, to confirm the picking dates. 

A day out in the orchards is guaranteed to work up an appetite. The De Krans Deli & Bistro, situated at the farm, is home to a selection of delicious country cuisine, guaranteed to keep hunger at bay. 

Guests can look forward to hearty, wholesome dishes, ranging from a variety of delicious breakfast options, open deli sandwiches, light lunches, a selection of gourmet burgers and seasonal salads. All the dishes have been paired to be enjoyed with wines from the De Krans range, creating the perfect food and wine pairing. 

The deli offers visitors a wide selection of only the finest products sourced in and around Calitzdorp and the Klein Karoo. These include local cheeses, as well as olives, olive oil, canned and dried fruit, and preserves. Other treats include homemade rusks, Calitzdorp honey and other delicious gems from the area.

Visitors can choose to sit indoors or outside in the shade of the trellised Hanepoot vineyard. There is also a playground for young children.

Visit www.dekrans.co.za for more details