During the months of November through to February, De Krans Wines in Calitzdorp invites visitors to partake in a farm favourite of picking seasonal fruit. From November 23 to December 8, the Bulida apricots will be available to pick at R8.50 per kg. If you prefer peaches best you diarise December 14 to 29 when the Oom Sarel cling peaches will be ready for picking at R9 per kg.

Kickstart 2020 with picking your share of super sweet Hanepoot grapes at R9.50 per kg. These grapes are expected to be ready for picking from February to March, but the estate advises contacting the farm in early January to get exact dates.

All dates are weather dependent, and may change slightly at short notice. To ensure you don’t miss out on the fun activity suited to the whole family, it is advisable to contact the farm prior to your planned visit, to confirm the picking dates.

A day out in the orchards is guaranteed to work up an appetite. The De Krans Deli & Bistro, situated at the farm, is home to a selection of delicious country cuisine, guaranteed to keep hunger at bay.