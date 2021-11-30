Here’s how to plan the ultimate West Coast road trip

Road trips are a safe way to see a new place – and if you need any ideas, look no further than the West Coast. From Darling to Garies, and Paternoster to Nieuwoudtville, the Cape West Coast has so much to offer.

Start your road trip with a visit to Studio 46, a fine art and jewellery gallery in Bloubergstrand’s historical Stadler Road. From here, make your way to The Lodge at Atlantic Beach, situated on a protected fynbos green belt in Melkbosstrand, where you can enjoy 4-star accommodation, a delicious meal, a relaxing spa treatment, or a round of golf. The town of Darling is also worth exploring. Here you can do a wine tasting at Groote Post or grab a beer at Darling Brew. Also, visit Evita se Perron – home of well-known political satirist Pieter Dirk Uys and his theatre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Protect the West Coast (@protectthewestcoast) Visitors can expect a brand new traditional fine cuisine restaurant, a museum, and a new quirky deli, jam-packed with locally produced toffees, olives, preserves, rusks, honey and many other “padkos” treats.

As you continue on the R27 towards Velddrif, head to Thali Thali Game Lodge. The property offers guided game drives, a restaurant, pool, kiddies play area and accommodation, ranging from a spacious farmhouse to self-catering chalets and luxury tents. There are also archery lessons offered for those keen to try their hand at this fun sport. Further along, in Velddrif itself, road trippers will discover other “must-visit” attractions such as the heritage site of Bokkom Laan, which is a unique dirt road alongside the Berg River that is scattered with a cluster of historic buildings and jetties. Take a river cruise on the Cracklin’ Rosie before lunch at Ek & Djy and artisanal coffee at The Columbine Co. From Velddrif towards Dwarskerbos, travellers could stop at the historical Wamakersvlei Beach Farm, which offers rustic-chic accommodation in a glorious private beach setting.