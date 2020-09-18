Here's how to vote for Table Mountain Cableway as a 'leading tourist attraction'

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) has been nominated in the "leading tourist attraction category" of the 2020 World Travel Awards. Public voting closes on September 24, 2020. The World Travel Awards serves to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors. TMACC took the top spot as Leading Tourist Attraction in Africa and the Indian Ocean last year. The award will now take place in Antalya in Turkey, in October. “We are so excited that TMACC has been nominated for this prestigious award. This is a huge honour for us”, says Wahida Parker, Managing Director at TMACC. She says the company was constantly working to provide visitors with an experience of a lifetime. "The Cableway is focused on building a reputation that is centred on best practice, ultimately ensuring that visitors enjoy world-class experiences.

“As a responsible operator, it is important that we take a careful approach to operations, specifically in the social and physical environments that are the backbone of our establishment," she explains.

TMACC is currently competing with Mountain Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Ngorongoro Crater in Tanzania, the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, Robben Island and the V&A Waterfront.

Cape Town has been nominated for five awards, including Africa’s leading beach destination, Africa’s leading business travel destination, Africa’s leading city destination, Africa’s leading festival and events destination; and Africa’s leading meeting and conference destination. Alderman James Vos, a member of the mayoral committee for economic opportunities and asset management, shares his joy at the nominations.

"I am delighted that our beautiful city has been nominated for the World Travel Awards in numerous and diverse categories. I strongly urge all Capetonians to go and vote so that we ensure our city gets the recognition it deserves," he says.

Vote here: www.worldtravelawards.com/vote.