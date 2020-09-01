Here’s how you can travel up Table Mountain for free

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) will reopen to domestic travellers from September 1, 2020. To celebrate, they are offering two extra tickets for free when you purchase the Comeback Special for R360. And, those who celebrated their birthdays during the national lockdown can claim their free tickets until September 30, 2020. The cableway will operate between 8am to 3pm daily. “We are excited to have everybody come back and experience our New7Wonders of Nature. We are open and we look forward to resuscitating the tourism industry,” said Wahida Parker, managing director at TMACC. Parker said the goal was to ensure every visitor had a world-class experience when enjoying the heritage and beauty of Table Mountain.

"We have taken every step to ensure that the health and safety of our visitors and staff remain our top priority. We have been engaging with the relevant industry bodies to ensure that it implements the safety measures that will protect its staff and visitors when travel restrictions eased," she said.

To ensure all runs per health regulations and strict Covid-19 health and safety protocols are followed, a maximum of 26 people plus the cabin master will be allowed per ride in the cable car.

To reduce the spread of Covid-19, no person will be permitted to enter the cable car without a mask.

The cableway will undergo a deep clean every 24 hours and will be sanitised after every ride to ensure the safety of visitors and the team. Hand sanitiser will also be provided at the lower and top stations.