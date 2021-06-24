Here's what you need to know if you are visiting Table Mountain this winter

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company urges winter travellers to practice safety when hiking or travelling during the cold season. “Weather conditions can change very quickly, especially if you are a 1 000 metres above the city bowl on top of this New Seven Wonders of Nature site," said Wahida Parker, managing director at the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC).

"The best bit of advice I can give to anyone planning to visit is to dress warmly, and never to assume that the weather will stay as hot or as cold as when you arrived," she said. Parker said travellers should wear comfortable shoes for balance, as it can get slippery on top when it rains. "Take notice of the shorter days, which means it also gets darker a bit earlier. Plan your walks or hikes carefully. Make sure that by the time it gets dark you are in a safe place," she said.

Parker said visitors should note the shorter seasonal operational times of the cablecar. She also recommends telling someone if you plan on hiking. "If you get stuck or lost, people will know where to look for you first. Stay hydrated and take snacks, water and a warm jacket with you,“ she said.