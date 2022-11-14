Hidden gem Langebaan Lagoon makes it onto global list of the world’s most underrated places

The West Coast is a beautiful part of South Africa, and really brings a sense of peace and tranquillity when you are there, the calm waters, white sand, and peaceful environment might just be the perfect place to enjoy time away to de-stress.
Not only did Langebaan Lagoon make it to the global list of the world’s most underrated places, but the Drakensberg is second on the list where experts revealed the world’s hidden gems.
They’ve noted that the Drakensberg Mountains, the highest mountains in Southern Africa, offer a hiking and camping experience unlike any other, and often go unnoticed. Those who enjoy a challenging experience while hiking will find joy in the Drakensberg Mountains.
Top 3 of Africa’s Most Underrated Travel Experiences
Gishora Drum sanctuary in Burundi
Gishora Drum sanctuary in Burundi made the top spot and is a wonderful experience, where the art of Burundi’s ancient drum rituals is celebrated. The ritual embarks you on a journey through history.
As stated on an Instagram post by @worldlist.travel: ‘’In Burundi, the drums were the pillar of the political power of the monarchy. They were made and beaten on special occasions by specialised families called ‘Abatimbo’ in important places, announcing great events of the country like the royal enthronement, the sowing festival, the funerals of the kings and gave the rhythm of regular seasons.’’
The Roots Yard Off Grid camping, Ghana
The name should give you an indication of the type of experience, the Roots Yard Off Grid camping experience in Ghana is a time for you and the family to spend quality time, away from bustling towns. The camping site offers vegan food, a calming atmosphere, and places to walk around; absolute peace and quiet.
Kapishya Hot Springs. Located in Chinsali, Zambia
Third on the list is Kapishya hot springs, it’s a hidden gem where you can enjoy warm waters surrounded by palm trees on the banks of Mansha River, many have left this place feeling relaxed and ready for life.
Explore article stated the following: ‘’The unique travel experiences have been ranked based on how high their Trip Advisor score is versus how many people have actually reviewed the activity, and how many Google searches there are around people wanting to try the experience.’’
Maybe it’s time to give the underrated places on the African continent a lot more love as the research revealed that the Langebaan Lagoon and hiking the Drakensberg should be added to your bucket list. While also adding the Gishora Drum Sanctuary in Burundi, the Roots Yard Off Grid camping in Ghana, and the Kapishya Hot Springs in Zambia which are highlighted for the rest of the continent.
