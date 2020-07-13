Hilton Cape Town City Centre closes its doors after 9 years

Hilton Cape Town City Centre closed its doors on Sunday, July 12. It is unclear why the 5-star property situated in Buitengracht Street closed down.

A spokesperson for Hilton told IOL Travel: "As of July 12th 2020, Hilton is no longer operating Hilton Cape Town City Centre.

"We are proud of the exemplary hospitality the property has delivered under our management and would like to thank all of those who have contributed to this over the last nine years.

"We remain committed to Cape Town as a destination and continue to welcome guests at DoubleTree by Hilton Cape Town Upper Eastside. The city will also be the location for Africa’s first Canopy by Hilton hotel named Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof, which is currently scheduled to open towards the end of 2021," said the spokesman via email.

Canopy by Hilton launched in 2014 to appeal to travellers seeking locally inspired stays and wishing to immerse themselves in the culture and history of local neighbourhoods. It currently operates in nine destinations around the world with more than 35 properties in the pipeline, aiming to guarantee travellers unique and authentic experiences.