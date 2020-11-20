Hit the road to Cape Town and visit these 5 Instagrammable spots

If upping your Instagram game is something that tickles your fancy, perhaps a trip to Cape Town is just what you need. Plan a road trip to see the attractions, and be sure to carry a few extra pairs of clothing to change. Big 7 Travel announced their top 50 most Instagrammable destinations in the world earlier this year, and Cape Town was placed 15th place. The city was chosen for its “dramatic scenery, fantastic hiking trails and deserted beaches that boast spectacular ocean views,” the publication reported. The cities were ranked in order of their visual allure and popularity on social media. Here are some top Cape Town attractions that you can plan your road trip around:

Lion's Head

It may require a little sweat to get up Lion's Head, but the views are incredible, especially during sunrise.

The Silo Hotel, Cape Town

Known as Cape Town’s most exclusive luxury hotel, The Silo Hotel boasts some of the finest decor. The Silo is described as a “celebration of art, style, architecture and design” and makes the perfect backdrop for your Instagram images. Located at Silo Square, V&A Waterfront.

Boulders Beach

Along the white sand shores of Boulders Beach, you’ll find the black and white African Penguins waddling around, lounging in the shade or swimming in the waves, occasionally emerging from the water to spy on tourists.

Located just outside of Simon’s Town, the picturesque destination is sheltered from the wind and makes for an ideal spot to dip in the water and snap a selfie.

Gorgeous George Hotel, Cape Town

Created out of two restored heritage buildings, Gorgeous George is not your typical 5-star hotel. Gorgeous George is the first hotel in Cape Town to join the Design Hotel stable.

That’s not all, Gigi Rooftop offers the best views of Cape Town coupled with excellent food and drink. Located at 118 St Georges Mall in the Cape Town City Centre.

