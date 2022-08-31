Holiday accommodation that’s sure to get those tails wagging

A growing number of South African animal lovers are unwilling to leave their kitties and pooches at home when they go on holiday, and as a result online searches for pet-friendly holiday accommodation have sky-rocketed. Some South African holiday establishments have opened their doors to our furry friends, so here is a list of places that offer accommodation for both you and your prized pet.

Villa One @Sky & Cottage Enjoy the best views of Plettenberg Bay at Villa One @Sky. Picture: Instagram Raw Africa Boutique Collection, a privately owned hotel group with a collection of exclusive Western Cape properties, has a self-catering unit, Villa One @Sky & Cottage, that is pet-friendly. The cottage is a stone’s throw from the luxurious five-star Sky Villa Boutique Hotel. According to Raw Africa’s MD, Paul Duverge, the hotel, which boasts accommodation for 12 guests in the main house and two in the cottage, is perfect for family holidays.

Villa One @Sky guests have access to all Sky Villa Boutique Hotel’s facilities, offering the convenience of a self-catering property with all the perks of being a hotel guest, and there are a few house rules for guests with pets. “Small to medium-sized dogs are welcome, as long as they’re house-trained, up to date with all their annual shots and, most importantly, that they’re not left alone and unattended,” says Duverge. Gonana Guesthouse and Cottages

You’re paw pal is most welcome at Gonana Guesthouse. Picture: Supplied Located in Paternoster, one of the oldest fishing villages on the Cape West Coast, you’ll find the sustainable, eco-conscious Gonana Guesthouse and Cottages. Gonana, a great location on Bekbaai Beach, has beautiful rooms and is also dog-friendly, making it the perfect getaway destination for families with pooches. Its luxurious, contemporary accommodation comprises seven en suite guest rooms, one self-catering studio unit, and two self-catering cottages. While not all Gonana’s rooms are pet-friendly, the ones that are include the Twin Room, which is located outside the main house and next to the pool. It offers a private space away from other guests, as well as an outside terrace with an amazingly beautiful view.

Gonana’s two self-catering cottages, the Aloe and the Acacia, are recipients of Afristay Pet-Friendly Destination 2022 Awards. Friendly, socialised small or medium-sized dog breeds are welcome at Gonana, as are well-behaved kids over the age of 12. Karoo Art Hotel

The dog-friendly Dog Box also has its own secluded patio that is separated from the hotel’s back garden by a low wooden fence. Montagu Country Hotel

Small to medium-sized breeds of socialised and well-behaved dogs are welcome. Pet owners are requested to bring their own dog food, bowls and bedding, and to clean up after their furry friends. The Montagu Country Hotel is your home away from home, especially when you want some chill time with your pooch by your side. Supertubes Guest House

Enjoy the sun and see your pet smile on the beach right next to Supertubes Guest House. Picture: Instagram Supertubes Guest House is just 30m from the world-famous surfing beach of Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape. The guest house has standard and luxury rooms in both the guest house and its self-catering apartments. Notably, 11 Pepper and 16 Pepper are en suite rooms with magnificent sea views. Both apartments are dog-friendly. Small to medium-sized dogs that are house-trained, well-behaved and socialised are welcome.