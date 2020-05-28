Hotel check-in won't be the same again: Here's The President Hotel's 8 stringent protocols

Hotels in South Africa are using the lockdown time to enhance health and safety protocols. One of them is The President Hotel, situated in Bantry Bay in Cape Town. The hotel recently launched SAFE, “Sanitizing Academy For Employees”. SAFE is an initiative which offers specialised training for all hotel staff that incorporates global best practice and stringent protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of its staff and guests. Executive Director, Jeremy Clayton, said the hotel prided itself on maintaining the highest cleaning standards. “With the pandemic putting a pause on travel, we’ve been given the opportunity to revisit the entire guest experience, from check-in to check-out, as well as removing contact as much as possible. We are ready to welcome guests back to a safe and clean hotel,” he said. To mitigate the spread of Covid-19, The President has partnered with Diversey, a global leader in hygiene and infection prevention solutions, to equip the hotel with high-quality hospital-grade cleaning products including SDST Surface Defence Standard Treatment with a 90-Day Active Surface (SDST), as well as enhanced technologies such as electrostatic sprayers and HEPA-grade air purifiers.

Here are the stringent health and safety protocols implemented at The President Hotel:

Complimentary health kits: Guests will receive a complimentary hand sanitiser and disinfecting wipes in each room/apartment.

Non-invasive temperature screenings: When guests or staff arrive at the hotel, they will be screened by non-invasive temperature checks.

Keyless entry: The hotel has implemented a keyless entry system that allows guests to enter their rooms with their mobile device baring the hotel’s Bluetooth door locks.

Contactless check-in and out: The hotel’s check-in process has been streamlined to utilise digital platforms and limit interaction.

PPE: All hotel staff will wear the relevant Personal Protective Equipment.

Social Distancing: Spaces throughout the hotel have been redesigned to respect social distancing requirements. Occupancy levels are closely monitored and where possible, and rooms will be allocated according to social distancing norms. There will be a 48 hour waiting period after a guest leaves a room.

Isolation and quarantine procedures: The procedure includes intensive third-party disinfection and quarantine of a room occupied by a guest who becomes ill. The guest will complete an online pre-arrival Medical and Travel declaration, and all guest details will be recorded.

Contactless payment options: A variety of contactless payment methods are available including Masterpass, Tap and pay credit card machines, SnapScan and iVeri Secure Payment Gateway.