How best to enjoy a glorious winter’s day in Wellington

A five-minute drive from Cape Town, on the banks of the River Kromme at the foot of the Groenberg Mountain, lies Wellington.
Villamar
Heading into town, nestled between olive groves on the Oudebrug Farm, a Cape Winelands gem awaits: Villamar.
It is an Italian-South African style destination with a restaurant, bakery and roastery. At its core lie three basic elements of good Italian fare: freshly roasted coffee, good quality, cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil, and aged balsamic vinegar from Modena, Italy. Visitors can look forward to experiencing a little piece of Italy in the Western Cape
Diemersfontein
Diemersfontein has belonged to the Sonnenberg family for three generations, dating back to the early 1940s. David’s grandfather, Max, bought the 183-hectare farm, which lies in the shadow of the majestic Hawekwa Mountains and boasts a panoramic view of both Du Toit’s Kloof and Bains’ Kloof mountain ranges.
When you visit this wonderful family estate you can choose between lazing around the swimming pool - depending on the weather - or enjoying horse riding and mountain bike trails. And of course, wine tasting, as Diemersfontein offers wine tasting seven days a week between 10.00 am and 5.00 pm at the estate’s Seasons Restaurant.
Quenti Alpaca farm
This is definitely a good day trip for you and your family. One of the top ten Wellington tourism experiences for nature and animal lovers is the Quenti Alpaca farm.
Get up close and personal with an alpaca during a personalised tour where you might get lucky enough to cuddle cria (the term used for a baby alpaca). Time in the mill is interesting and offers insight about the complex and technical stages required to convert raw fleece into luxurious yarns and products. Tours are by appointment only. Bookings are required.
The Stone Kitchen on Dunstone
If you’re looking for family-oriented restaurants in the Cape Winelands, The Stone Kitchen on Dunstone is an obvious choice. The restaurant offers an atmosphere that is both homely and rustic, with a welcoming ambiance.
The Stone Kitchen is pet-friendly - so bring along your furry friends - caters for families and has become a popular venue for private parties and functions.
Both indoor and outside dining areas have large play areas for children. Guests can enjoy a leisurely lunch or dinner of popular South African dishes around the fireplace, including weekly blackboard specials, as well as a very popular a la carte menu.
Schalk Burger & Sons
Springbok legends Schalk Burger senior and junior need no introduction, but their wines have a tradition of their own. Schalk Burger & Sons are the owners of Welbedacht, which was granted in 1830.
Of course, tastings are a top priority; the estate’s tasting room is in one of the oldest buildings on the property, and it still has the old cement fermenters & underground tanks.
They are open for visitors from Monday to Friday 10:00 – 17:00 and Saturday & Public Holidays 10:00 – 14:00.
Wellington has loads to offer day and weekend tourists, as well as city dwellers looking for a unique wine experience out of town.