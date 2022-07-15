How best to enjoy a glorious winter’s day in Wellington

A five-minute drive from Cape Town, on the banks of the River Kromme at the foot of the Groenberg Mountain, lies Wellington. Villamar

Villamar, meaning house of the Marra family. Picture: Supplied Heading into town, nestled between olive groves on the Oudebrug Farm, a Cape Winelands gem awaits: Villamar. It is an Italian-South African style destination with a restaurant, bakery and roastery. At its core lie three basic elements of good Italian fare: freshly roasted coffee, good quality, cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil, and aged balsamic vinegar from Modena, Italy. Visitors can look forward to experiencing a little piece of Italy in the Western Cape Diemersfontein

Diemersfontein has belonged to the Sonnenberg family for three generations, dating back to the early 1940s. David’s grandfather, Max, bought the 183-hectare farm, which lies in the shadow of the majestic Hawekwa Mountains and boasts a panoramic view of both Du Toit’s Kloof and Bains’ Kloof mountain ranges. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diemersfontein Wines (@diemersfonteinwine) When you visit this wonderful family estate you can choose between lazing around the swimming pool - depending on the weather - or enjoying horse riding and mountain bike trails. And of course, wine tasting, as Diemersfontein offers wine tasting seven days a week between 10.00 am and 5.00 pm at the estate’s Seasons Restaurant. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diemersfontein Wines (@diemersfonteinwine) Quenti Alpaca farm

This is definitely a good day trip for you and your family. One of the top ten Wellington tourism experiences for nature and animal lovers is the Quenti Alpaca farm. Get up close and personal with an alpaca during a personalised tour where you might get lucky enough to cuddle cria (the term used for a baby alpaca). Time in the mill is interesting and offers insight about the complex and technical stages required to convert raw fleece into luxurious yarns and products. Tours are by appointment only. Bookings are required. Get up close and personal with an alpaca at Quenti Alpaca & Mill. Picture: Supplied The Stone Kitchen on Dunstone

If you’re looking for family-oriented restaurants in the Cape Winelands, The Stone Kitchen on Dunstone is an obvious choice. The restaurant offers an atmosphere that is both homely and rustic, with a welcoming ambiance. The Stone Kitchen is pet-friendly - so bring along your furry friends - caters for families and has become a popular venue for private parties and functions. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Wellington (@visitwellingtonza) Both indoor and outside dining areas have large play areas for children. Guests can enjoy a leisurely lunch or dinner of popular South African dishes around the fireplace, including weekly blackboard specials, as well as a very popular a la carte menu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suburban Vineyard (@suburban_vineyard) Schalk Burger & Sons Springbok legends Schalk Burger senior and junior need no introduction, but their wines have a tradition of their own. Schalk Burger & Sons are the owners of Welbedacht, which was granted in 1830. Of course, tastings are a top priority; the estate’s tasting room is in one of the oldest buildings on the property, and it still has the old cement fermenters & underground tanks.