How locals can earn extra income during Cape Town Cycle Tour

The Cape Town Cycle Tour is fast approaching, and sports fans and cyclists alike are gearing up for one of the biggest cycling events in the world. Local and international visitors can expect a weekend of excitement, with tens of thousands of cyclists set to ride 109km of the Cape Peninsula.

With an influx of guests arriving on South African shores, this also brings a unique opportunity for locals to earn additional income by becoming a host and renting their place on Airbnb. The typical Airbnb host in Cape Town earned more than R5 600 during the Cycle Tour last year. The iconic race is a celebration of sport, culture and entertainment and is known for drawing in fans from around the world, providing the perfect opportunity for residents of Cape Town and its surrounding areas to open their homes and welcome guests near and far.

Fellow South Africans make up the biggest group of incoming guests, attending in large numbers to support their local participants. Do you want to become a host? Whether your goal is to travel more, to offset holiday season costs, or combat the rising cost of living, hosting on Airbnb has never been easier.

New hosts can access one-to-one guidance from a Superhost, which could motivate and boost your first booking, and specialised support from Airbnb Community Support agents in more than 42 languages. All hosts also get even more AirCover, now featuring even more top-to-bottom protection, with guest identity verification, reservation screening, and $3 million damage protection, including coverage for cars, boats, art and valuables. “The Cape Town Cycle Tour is a highly anticipated event in South Africa that brings in visitors from all over the world, and these moments provide a brilliant opportunity for local residents to earn extra income by listing their home on Airbnb while also showing fans what the local area has to offer,’’ said Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East Africa at Airbnb.