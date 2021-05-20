How to celebrate your birthday on Table Mountain for free

A Free birthday on Table Mountain is one way to mark turning a year older, and thanks to Table Mountain Cableway Company that dream can become a reality.

Travellers can visit the natural wonder for free on their birthday month.

One local, Biddy Love, claimed the free ticket for her 70th birthday with her family in March. She said the first time she experienced a ride in the cable car was in 1974. "Being able to do it again for my birthday was incredible. I was thrilled at the state-of-the-art 360-degree rotating floor, which was not a feature of the cable car back then.”

According to a statement by the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, more than 13 700 have claimed their free ticket last year.

In March, 2 397 visitors claimed their free ticket, a 341% year-on-year increase for the same period in 2019.

Wahida Parker, managing director at Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, said that the goal is to create greater access to the mountain.

“We encourage everyone to claim their ticket during their birthday month.

Tickets are only available to South African citizens during their birthday month. You can claim it on any day that falls within the calendar month in which you celebrate your birthday. Don’t leave it for too late in that month as the operation of the cable car depends on weather conditions.

"This offer of a free ticket extends to children as well if accompanied by an adult," she said.

Travellers need to show a valid South African identity document, driving licence or birth certificate when they arrive to qualify.

... or you could splurge for a VIP experience

A private cable car service is one of the new offerings launched this year.

Guests will skip the queues (the queues can get crowded) and head to their private cable car. The cable car will be yours to use during your return trip. Once inside, you will get to enjoy a picturesque ride up the cableway, with a 360-degree view from the top.

Rates start at R10 000 for the use of the cable car. However, additional individual ticket rates apply per person. The offer is available from Monday to Friday.