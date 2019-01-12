Now that people are returning to work after the holiday season, it's a good idea to sustain the holiday mood so that the jolt into the workplace isn't too harsh. One great idea is to make every Sunday a Funday by enjoying the many local activities available around the country. Here is how to spend a Sunday in Cape Town:



Visit a Sunday market: The Company’s Garden, one of Cape Town’s most beautiful heritage sites, hosts one of the city’s favourite family markets. The Good Company Market is the perfect place to spend the day with your family, offering everything from food to handmade jewellery. They also have a host of activities which change weekly from local musicians to sporting activities.

Have a Sunday jol: Let’s say cheers to the week ahead with a cold one at the 15 on Orange Hotel, Autograph Collection. This stunning hotel has undergone a huge refurbishment ‒ making it a hot contender as one of Cape Town’s top trendy destinations to kick off your Sunday. Enjoy the hotel's newly created pool deck on the 1st floor. What better way to spend a lazy Sunday: good food, great music for chilling, stunning views of the iconic Table Mountain, and soaking up the sun at one of Cape Town’s most popular venues?

Take a drive around the Peninsula: With its incredible vistas incorporating both sea and mountain, Cape Town is the perfect city to enjoy a Sunday drive. Scenic routes abound, and Chapman’s Peak, known throughout the world for its stunning views, is the ideal route for a family drive. Chill out at the many viewing points and the picnic areas provided.

Spend the day in nature: If you’re interested in ditching the CBD for a day, why not do it early on a Sunday morning to watch one of the most spectacular sunrises you’ll ever see? Watch its rise over False Bay at the end of the Cape Peninsula. It’s worth getting up early for this special experience at Cape Point - the gates open at sunrise. Aside from the spectacular scenery on the way there, when you arrive you will be greeted by towering cliffs and magnificent seascapes. A full day there is quite possible: take in the walking trails, lighthouses, fynbos and wildlife. Pack a picnic to enjoy on your day out or savour a meal at the Two Oceans restaurant looking down over the bay. Remember to take your SA ID along to qualify for the reduced entrance fee.

Have a beach day: Cape Town has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world and each has something special to offer both locals and visitors. For instance, if you’re interested in swimming with penguins, Boulders Beach is your go-to spot. And if you’re in the mood for having an entire beach to yourself, we suggest you visit the most South Western corner of the African continent, Buffels Bay, in the Cape Point Nature Reserve, worth visiting for its views alone.

Visit a flea market: Avoid breaking the bank with a visit to a local flea market, like the Muizenberg Market. It’s a great way to find the best bargains - on items from bedside lamps, cell phone covers to rugs to enhance the look of your home. There are also plenty of food trucks at flea markets offering all kinds of foods, so be sure to arrive early enough just to ensure you have a large variety to choose from.



