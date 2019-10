How to spend 24 hours in Caledon









Caledon is famous for its hot springs. Picture: Instagram/Porcupine Hills Caledon in the Western Cape is a destination that will take your breath away. Caledon is famous for its hot springs that were discovered by the early Khoi people. When the water from the springs was submitted to the Chicago World Fair in 1893, it was awarded the first prize as the world’s top-quality mineral water. Caledon, located just an-hour-and-a-half from Cape Town, is filled with rich experiences. Here are some places to check out:

Relax in the hot springs at The Caledon

You cannot make a pitstop to Caledon without visiting this place. The Caledon offers a country retreat experience like no other, and a visit here will guarantee some much-needed peace.

The Caledon is home to one of the Western Cape’s famous mineral rich warm spring. According to its website, the hot spring originates by the emergence of geothermally heated groundwater that rises from the Earth's crust. It produces over a million litres of water daily with an average temperature of 65ºC source.

There are also spa facilities on site. The Caledon also offers live entertainment and restaurants. Located at 1 Nerina Street in Caledon. Call 028 214 5100.

Wine tasting at Boschrivier Wines

Boschrivier Wines is a boutique wine farm situated at the foot of the Klein River Mountain range in the picturesque Akkedisberg Valley on the R326 (just 35km from Caledon). Spend the day exploring the vineyard, tasting some of their wine offerings or enjoy quality time with the children at the Kiddies play area or picnic-style benches on the lawn.

The farm offers accommodation. Call 023 347 3313.

Discover rare flora and fauna at Porcupine Hills Guest and Olive Farm

Porcupine Hills is located along the beautiful Van der Stel Pass, 30 minutes from Caledon. Here guests get to explore diverse flora and fauna or enjoy a range of activities. Activities include hiking and bird watching. There are great picnic spots at the dam. Located at 113/7 Van der Stel Pass Road, Bot Rivier in the Overberg District. Call 074 106 7972 or 028 050 1350.