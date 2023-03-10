How you can do your bit to protect Table Mountain’s biodiversity

Table Mountain holds a special place in the hearts of not only South Africans, but the rest of the world too. But It's up to all of us to take care of it. Climate change has had a major impact on our biodiversity. A study conducted in 2021 states that climate change had contributed to the wildfires that took place in Cape Town, Table Mountain.

‘’The fire burned across more than 600 hectares of wildland, with its incursion into urban areas resulting in widespread evacuations and several people being admitted to hospital,’’ a ‘’Mail & Guardian’’ report read. In addition, Table Mountain is facing other challenges and it’s in the hands of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC), industry partners and all who value Table Mountain, to ensure its preservation for generations to come. With a delicate ecosystem, home to over 9 000 plant species, most of which are endemic to the region. Table Mountain is a critical piece of South Africa's biodiversity puzzle, home to over 9 000 plant species, rich diversity of wildlife, including Cape Mountain zebras, porcupines, dassies, several magnificent snake species, and over 200 different species of birds.

The company's progressive environmental strategy and carbon-neutral initiatives, includes innovative water-saving and recycling measures, and have positioned them at the forefront of the global conservation-tourism sector. "But we cannot achieve this alone. The public's participation in promoting environmental custodianship is crucial," says TMACC's Managing Director Wahida Parker. The company has issued a call to the public to join them in ongoing environmental stewardship and responsible tourism endeavours: "TMACC invites you to join us in becoming stewards of the Mountain, and to help us safeguard its rich variety of wildlife, flora, and fauna, for generations to come.“

"As Table Mountain's environmental co-custodians, we ask you to treat the mountain with respect. Make sure you don’t leave any litter behind when hiking. Pack a plastic bag for rubbish and dispose of it when you’re back in town. You can also help us tremendously by removing any garbage, single-use plastic, or other discarded debris you may come across en route," Parker said. “In 2022 we recycled 58.5 tons waste while sending only 5 tons to landfill – meaning we recycled 92% of all the waste created at the cableway. Of the 58.5 tons, 7.4 tons was organic waste that was sent for composting,” she said. Parker urged the community to appreciate the transient living beauty of the mountainside's abundant flora, including the legendary King Protea. It’s important for visitors not to pick, disturb, or remove any plants or flowers.

She encouraged citizens to stand together and support custodianship efforts by volunteering for the litter clean-ups or hiking trail maintenance efforts organised across the city. "TMACC is leading the charge in promoting sustainable tourism and environmental custodianship. However, the company cannot do it alone. “Let's unite to ensure that we protect and preserve Table Mountain so that we can enjoy its splendour with our children and grandchildren, and for many years to come," Parker concluded.