How you can protect Table Mountain, SA's most iconic landmark

In celebration of the internationally recognised Take a Hike Day, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) will play its part in protecting our country’s most iconic landmark by hosting a mountain clean-up, on November 17, 2020.

According to Wahida Parker, Managing Director of TMACC, the initiative acts as a reminder that we all need to take action towards preserving our environment.

Parker explained that TMACC is committed to responsible tourism, which includes the conservation of natural resources, minimising the pollution of air, water, land as well as the generation of waste by tourism enterprises and visitors.

“Fundamental to everything that we do is maintaining essential ecological balance that help to conserve Table Mountain’s natural heritage and biodiversity.

“We can’t do this alone. It is up to everyone to be part of the change needed to ensure that we protect our New7Wonders of Nature, Table Mountain. We encourage everyone who shares our commitment to avail themselves on the day,” said Parker.