How you can protect Table Mountain, SA's most iconic landmark
In celebration of the internationally recognised Take a Hike Day, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) will play its part in protecting our country’s most iconic landmark by hosting a mountain clean-up, on November 17, 2020.
According to Wahida Parker, Managing Director of TMACC, the initiative acts as a reminder that we all need to take action towards preserving our environment.
Parker explained that TMACC is committed to responsible tourism, which includes the conservation of natural resources, minimising the pollution of air, water, land as well as the generation of waste by tourism enterprises and visitors.
“Fundamental to everything that we do is maintaining essential ecological balance that help to conserve Table Mountain’s natural heritage and biodiversity.
“We can’t do this alone. It is up to everyone to be part of the change needed to ensure that we protect our New7Wonders of Nature, Table Mountain. We encourage everyone who shares our commitment to avail themselves on the day,” said Parker.
The public is invited to join in on the day. The mountain clean-up will take place from 8am until 1pm. It will start at Platteklip Gorge hiking trail towards the top of Table Mountain.
The event is supported by the South African National Parks (SANParks) and the City of Cape Town, who will be part of the initiative on the day.
All those who join in on the clean-up will be issued a free ticket down the cableway. The last cable car will depart at 4pm.