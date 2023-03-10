Iconic Cape Town hotel acquired by Fairmont Hotels and Resorts

Fairmont Hotels and Resorts has announced that South Africa’s 5-star luxury hotels, the Cape Grace Hotel, on Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront will transition into the Cape Grace by Fairmont. According to a statement released by Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, the iconic hotel between an international yacht marina and the working harbour, with the breath-taking Table Mountain as a backdrop was recently been purchased by Kasada Hospitality Fund LP.

Kasada is a leading independent real estate private equity platform dedicated to hospitality in sub-Saharan Africa. It said that guests staying at the hotel can choose to stay at one of its 120 luxurious rooms, take advantage of two food and beverage outlets, enjoy the diverse vibrant tourist attractions available at the V&A Waterfront, located a short walking distance from the hotel, or take in the relaxing and private surroundings offered by the undisturbed ocean view from the property. Fairmont Hotels and Resorts CEO, Mark Willis, said they’re noticing a real momentum in South Africa for luxury hotel brands, and they couldn’t think of a more iconic hotel than Cape Grace to establish their footprint in the country.