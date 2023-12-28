ICYMI: Thinking of where to celebrate New Year's Eve? Cape Town might be the place

Big 7 Travel has released the list of "The 50 Best Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in the World 2023" and it’s no surprise that Cape Town has made the cut. Big 7 Travel's social audience of 1.5 million people were asked where they are likely to celebrate New Year’s Eve and combined the data with new superstar events to find the best places to toast a new year.

South Africa’s Cape Town is number 12 on the list of best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve. When Cape Town comes to mind, all I think of are the beautiful beaches, weather, high fashion and all things soft life. It’s no surprise that many people flock to the Mother City to celebrate their festive season.

The New Year’s Eve schedule in Cape Town is jam-packed with festivals, parties, carnivals, family-friendly events and more. There are tons going on in this beautiful city, but the heart of the action is at the iconic V&A Waterfront. The free carnival starts at 7pm, and dances on until the fireworks mark midnight. G-Eazy is even coming to the Mother City this New Year’s Eve as he headlines Ignite Secrets of Summer.