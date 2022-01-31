If you ever want to experience an historic restaurant with unique flare, here are 3 gems to add to your bucket list

If you ever want to experience an historic restaurant with a unique flare, here are 3 gems to add to your bucket list. These locations are too good to miss out on. Cape Town

The Winchester Boutique Hotel (Sea Point) View this post on Instagram A post shared by STEPH STRACHAN (@stephstrachan) By the sound of it, this hotel is draped in history and nostalgia. Cape Town’s iconic Winchester Mansions, is filled with vibrant colours of pink and purple from the majestic display of picturesque bougainvillaea creepers. Let’s get to the really good part, the food! The food is inspired by flames including a contemporary menu that aims to elevate fire-cooked food, embracing different cuisines. The idea is to bring global travellers and South Africans together in one unique location.

The Winchester Hotel reopened in 2021 after the historic building underwent a major facelift. If you’re in the mood for sundowners with a stunning view, Harvey’s bar along with a brand-new restaurant, Shoreditch House, offer a variety of exotic drinks and meals. Harvey’s is known as a favourite spot with its famous streetside terrace, with an amazing view of the Atlantic Ocean.

Johannesburg Roots restaurant & gallery in Soweto View this post on Instagram A post shared by Native Rebels 🌟 (@native_rebels) Roots is a well known place that attracts local and international ­visitors. The reason for Roots popularity is its menu comprising genuine township food, and a positive vibe that celebrates the Soweto life and culture.

Every dish on the menu has a back story and an interesting name. What makes this place unique is that it’s primarily a restaurant, but the section next door houses an art gallery. The gallery includes artwork that is hand crafted by local residents. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keneilwe Nei (@keneilwe_mothoa) KZN Impulse By The Sea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Impulse by the Sea Restaurant (@impulsebythesea) If you are in KZN as a resident or visitor make sure to stop by Impulse By The Sea on the Dolphin Coast. It’s one of the region’s popular Indian restaurants. In the 19th century Indian migrants arrived in the Eastern Cape in search of work with many undertaking taxing jobs under British colonial rule. Their descendants now form an essential part of KZN making it the best place in Africa to find traditional Indian food. The restaurant is well known for its crab and prawn curries, both served in copper bowls. These meals achieved legendary status in the city making it one for the books.