In Simon's Town, penguins are the real stars of the show

One perk of the lockdown is Mother Nature taking back what was once hers. Videos and news reports have been doing the rounds of animals running wild in urban areas. Species that were once on the brink of extinction might now have a fighting chance. So when Simon's Town residents filmed a group of penguins roaming the streets, it was much to their delight. The group had made their way from the famous Boulder's Beach which is home to a massive penguin colony. Perhaps they were getting an early start to World Penguin Day, celebrated on April 25? The day was established to encourage people to learn more about penguins and why they are so important to the ecosystem as many people don’t know how important these animals are. A study by the University of Cape Town found that “the way in which adult penguins hunt and the body condition of their chicks are both directly linked to local fish abundance and could potentially inform fishery management”, while ocean conservationists keep a close eye on these birds in order to get an idea of the overall health of the ocean.

One person who dedicates his life to teaching people about penguins is Jon Monsoon. Through his family friendly Experience on Airbnb, now hosted online, and his daily work at AfriOceans Conservation Alliance, Monsoon has dedicated his life to educating the public about penguins and other ocean animals. And this World Penguin Day, he is giving people from around the world the chance to get to know our much-loved Boulders Beach gang a bit better.

For this day, guests of Monsoon's online Experience will be able to “meet the penguins” for free every hour in order to celebrate these feathered friends.

“It’s encouraging to see how Jon’s Experience is attracting both new and returning Airbnb users,” said Velma Corcoran, country manager for Airbnb in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Jon has been an Experience host on Airbnb for a number of years and, in both online and in-person form, his penguin Experience continues to be a hit among guests.”

Through the Online Experience guests will waddle with Monsoon into the fascinating world of one our most enigmatic and, unfortunately, endangered marine bird species.

The Experience is a one-hour chat and workshop session during which guests will discover little-known facts about penguins, how to tell a female from a male, how to know the age of a penguin, and much more.

This penguin Experience for April 25 is already fully booked, but those who wish to sign up for this Experience outside of World Penguin Day can do so by booking through the Airbnb platform.