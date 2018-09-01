The Bantry Bay Suite Hotel is nestled between the Waterfront and Camps Bay. Picture: Instagram
The lounge area of the suites at the Mandela Rhodes Hotel are tastefully decorated. Picture: Lou-Anne Daniels
A full-size dining table makes entertaining a breeze. Picture: Lou-Anne Daniels
The size of the suites at the Mandela Rhodes Hotel make it an ideal home base. Picture: Lou-Anne Daniels
Kitchens are fitted with all the mod-cons that make your holiday a breeze. Picture: Lou-Anne Daniels
Well planned bathrooms are a shared feature of both hotels. Picture: Lou-Anne Daniels
Whether you want to catch your favourite game on TV or just relax with a cocktail or two, Freddie's Bar has a great ambience. Picture: Lou-Anne Daniels
The beautiful artwork scattered all over the Bantry Bay Suite Hotel is one of its features. Picture: Lou-Anne Daniels
Modern, yet comfortable, seating areas are scattered around the ground floor of the Bantry Bay Suite Hotel. Picture: Lou-Anne Daniels
Cape Town - When travelling to the Mother City for a holiday the question of staying in the city or at the seaside is an integral part of choosing a hotel. But there's no reason why you can't have your cake and eat it too.
Mandela Rhodes and the Bantry Bany Suite are sister hotels but each has its own unique flavour but offer the same level of excellent service and facilities. While each has its own identity, they share a common commitment to creating great guest experiences.

A stone's throw from the historic Company Gardens and it's neighbour St George's Catedral is a holiday destination that's perfect for anyone who enjoys the bustle of the city but still wants peace and quiet when they come "home" from a day of exploring.

The historic Mandela Rhodes Hotel is situated in the heart of the CBD and offers the discerning holidaymaker the opportunity to stay within walking distance of many of the city's popular attractions. 

A short walk will get you wherever you want to be - whether you love sightseeing, shopping or spending a lazy afternoon enjoying drinks in one of the city's watering holes.


The hotel is completely self-catering and each suite has a fully equipped kitchen which would satisfy the fussiest cook. I love the proportions of the suites because they are big enough to be a home away from home if you're looking to stay a while. 


The kitchen, dining area and lounge are open plan and beautifully appointed. There's enough space to entertain a small group of friends if you wanted to.  Not in the mood for dining out? No problem. The hotel has partnered with a number of great restaurants in the area who are happy to deliver.

When you're ready for a change of pace head over to the Bantry Bay Suite Hotel less than 6 kilometres away. This hotel is smaller and much more intimate but definitely packs a punch when it comes to putting guests' comfort first.  The service is fantastic and the staff, from the general manager to the barman, go out of their way to make you feel like a valued guest. 

A two-minute walk gets you to the promenade where you can enjoy a leisurely stroll along the beachfront or just sit and people watch. There are a number of restaurants and bars in the area, which is minutes away from the Waterfront.


The suites are tastefully decorated and well appointed.  The open plan kitchen is also ready for you to whip up a quick supper, but don't miss out on the chance to dine at either the Atlantic Restaurant  or Freddie’s Bar & Garden Terrace .

This hotel, in particular, is a great place for a family break.  Children can play in the pool while the adults sip drinks from the adjoining bar. If you're looking for a sunny spot to relax, bring your book and grab a lounger in the fully enclosed and private courtyard.


When you've worked up enough of an appetite do try the Daddy' Burger from Freddie's. An oversized burger bun holds two huge handmade burger patties, each with a slab of cheese, caramelised onions and, so much more. It's a burger lover's dream. 

Breakfasts at the Atlantic Restaurant are leisurely affairs - and so they have to be if you're to take full advantage of everything on offer - with the flakiest pastries and a large variety of hot or breakfast options. 


Next time you're planning a trip to Cape Town, why not spend part of your time in the city and the rest by the sea? Combining the two is a fantastic way to get the very best holiday experience.

