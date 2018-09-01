



The historic Mandela Rhodes Hotel is situated in the heart of the CBD and offers the discerning holidaymaker the opportunity to stay within walking distance of many of the city's popular attractions.





A short walk will get you wherever you want to be - whether you love sightseeing, shopping or spending a lazy afternoon enjoying drinks in one of the city's watering holes.









The hotel is completely self-catering and each suite has a fully equipped kitchen which would satisfy the fussiest cook. I love the proportions of the suites because they are big enough to be a home away from home if you're looking to stay a while.









The kitchen, dining area and lounge are open plan and beautifully appointed. There's enough space to entertain a small group of friends if you wanted to. Not in the mood for dining out? No problem. The hotel has partnered with a number of great restaurants in the area who are happy to deliver.





When you're ready for a change of pace head over to the Bantry Bay Suite Hotel less than 6 kilometres away. This hotel is smaller and much more intimate but definitely packs a punch when it comes to putting guests' comfort first. The service is fantastic and the staff, from the general manager to the barman, go out of their way to make you feel like a valued guest.

A stone's throw from the historic Company Gardens and it's neighbour St George's Catedral is a holiday destination that's perfect for anyone who enjoys the bustle of the city but still wants peace and quiet when they come "home" from a day of exploring.