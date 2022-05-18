International Museum Day: Free admission to Taalmuseum and riel dance

Unique Paarl house boasts tours, market and children’s entertainment on 21 May 21, 2022. With guided tours, unique riel dance performances, a market as well as children's entertainment and photo opportunities, the day promises not only fun, but also the chance to learn more about the comprehensive history of Afrikaans and the historical Taalmuseum.

The International Museum Council (ICOM) has been celebrating International Museum Day since 1977, during which museums around the world on or around May 18, use the opportunity to express a specific theme in creative ways and through special activities. The Riel dance, for instance, is something rather special and heart-warming to experience as it plays a major role in the history and heritage of an ancient celebratory dance performed by the San, Nama, and Khoi. This year’s theme is “The power of museums” which highlights the potential of museums to bring about positive change in their communities.

To give practical expression to this, the ATM sponsors the transport and meals for a group of seniors from Sunfield, Wellington, and free admission to all, as far as time and space allow. The event is from 9am to 1pm at 11 Pastorie Avenue; free guided tours will take place between 11am and 1pm. During this time, visitors will learn more about the history of the house, the Genootskap vir Regte Afrikaners, Arabic-Afrikaans and the development of the language, from way back to the future.

Outside, a jumping castle will entertain the children and a market will provide visitors with food and drinks; curios will also be on sale. In addition, a large photo frame will stand in front of the museum where people can have photos taken of themselves and receive it immediately for only R30. To further celebrate International Museum Day, a free panel discussion will also be held on May 28, 2022 where the meaning of museums and institutions’ name changes will be examined.

