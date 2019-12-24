Unless you are a fisherman, the chances of you booking a fishing tour during your holiday are slim.
The operator of Cape Town Carp and Catfish Tours, Wayne Ramsden, who was recognised as one of 5 best captains in December on the FishingBooker website, has added an authentic South African twist to his fishing tours.
He offers an array of bespoke experiences during his tours, including wine tasting and a South African traditional braai experience.
FishingBooker works with over 5.500 captains in more than 1.900 destinations all around the world. Ramadan made it to its Captain Spotlight list after he earned rave reviews from one of his customers.
"Wayne’s hospitality and local touches meant visiting angler Manuel left Cape Town with an unforgettable experience," the website emphasised.