IOL Travel itineraries: How to spend 48 hours in Cape Town

If you are someone who hates planning for your trip or creating itineraries, then you are in luck. IOL Travel will create itineraries over the next few months to highlight certain South African destinations. We offer advice on what to see, where to dine and adventure, and other tips to make your trip memorable.

This week we feature Cape Town, a top attraction in the country. Below is a guide on how to plan a 48 hour trip to Cape Town Arrive by 9am Take an early morning flight to Cape Town International Airport. Arrange to have your bags dropped at your accommodation if you are taking public transport and ride-sharing services.

12pm- Lunch at The Copper Club Before you get exploring, fuel up at The Copper Club, famed for its burgers and thin-based pizzas. While you savour your meal, sample some of their craft beer or cocktails. Located at M13, Tyger Valley Road, Durbanville. Visit www.coppercollection.co.za 2pm: Wine tasting at Durbanville Hills Winery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durbanville Hills (@durbanvillehills) No trip to Cape Town is complete without a trip to a wine estate. Durbanville Hills Winery is close to The Copper Club and boasts a range of wine experiences for guests, if that is your thing. Savour the views of the mountains and vineyards as you indulge in a glass of wine and enjoy a cellar and tasting tour before you leave. Visit www.durbanvillehills.co.za/

5pm- Watch the sunset from Signal Hill View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabi (@gabi_mdee) Sunsets are always magical on Signal Hill. Head there by 5 pm as it gets crowded before sunset. Grab a spot, lay out some snacks and enjoy the stunning view. 7pm: Dinner at Siba, The Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIBA - The Restaurant (@siba_the_restaurant) There is no better way to end a day than at a celebrity chef's restaurant. Siba Mtongana's Siba at the Table Bay Hotel is dubbed an experiential pop-up South African dining experience featuring authentic cuisine of African flavours served with a contemporary flair.Visit: www.thetablebay.co.za The next day 6am: Hike up Lion's Head

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lions Head (@lionsheadct) If the weather is good, take a hike up Lion's Head to see the sunrise. You will have to leave early for the climb, but the views will be all worth it when you reach the top. Pack a breakfast to enjoy. It is advisable if you hike with someone if you are on a solo trip. 10am: Take a stroll at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tali Marais (@talimarais) The perfect activity for those who want to reconnect with nature, the attraction offers a Boomslang walkway that sits above the trees, and picnic areas for brunch. Also, include the Fynbos Walk to spot the many different kinds of flowering proteas. Visit www.sanbi.org/gardens/kirstenbosch/

2pm: See the penguins at Boulders Beach View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Boulders Beach (@visitbouldersbeach) Once you have eaten, head to Boulders Beach to see the African Penguins waddling around. If you are lucky, you may get them to pose for a selfie. Located just outside of Simon’s Town, the picturesque destination is the perfect spot to enjoy some quiet time, that's if you do not mind the penguins spying on you. Visit www.sanparks.org/parks/table_mountain/tourism/attractions.php#boulders 5pm: See Cape Town via The Cape Wheel