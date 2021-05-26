It's a date! 5 ways to get to know Cape Town better

Cape Town is known as one of the most popular attractions in the country and there are ways to get to know the city a bit better.

Briony Brookes of Cape Town Tourism shares her ideas on how you can get to know the best that Cape Town has to offer:

Do a walking tour

Walking tours are an excellent way to experience the vibe of Cape Town. It’s also a fun way to learn about facts and trivia that you might not have previously known because reputable guides are clued up on even the hidden facts of Cape Town.

"There are tours available across all neighbourhoods of Cape Town, so you don’t have to stick to the city centre or tourist hot spots," said Brookes. She suggested Cape Walk and Talk Tours that offers historical walking tours through the city, and AWOL Tours that offers a variety of different tour types. The city also boasts many free walking tours that you can do.

Enjoy a cooking class or food tour

Cape Town is known for its impressive food scene. Brookes suggested that travellers enjoy a food tour that allows them to experience a variety of truly Capetonian foods and flavours.

"If you find one or more than you are keen on replicating in your own time, there’s probably a cooking class that will show you how to do just that," she said.

Hang out in different suburbs

Cape Town is a melting pot of cultures and there's so much to discover. Brookes said there were many areas, neighbourhoods and hangouts to explore.

Cape Town Tourism's series on the various neighbourhoods will offer insight and tips for planning your trip.

Drive around

Cape Town has so many scenic routes and roads.

"Many of these routes offer amazing views of the ocean or farms, so you will have those Insta-worthy moments to make use of too," said Brookes.

Visit some of the top attractions

Head to the top of Table Mountain, visit Kirstenbosch, shop at the V&A Waterfront, braai at Cape Point, picnic on local wine farms, the options are endless when you visit Cape Town.

"Cape Town is a destination for everyone to enjoy - whether you’re a resident or from out of town," added Brookes.