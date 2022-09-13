It’s going to be a busy holiday season for Cape Town

Everybody loves a piece of Cape Town. Accommodation, attractions, and aviation is what make this city triple A-rated. In some instances such as with aviation, the recovery is above 80% when compared to the current period in 2019.

According to James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth, Cape Town International Airport has seen a tremendous increase in international airline arrivals in the last week, between European, Middle Eastern and African carriers. ‘’I am happy to share the wonderful news that the airport is processing up to 23 000 passengers per day, of which 4 800 are international. “These exceptional performances come as a result of clever campaigns and strategies by this city government and its partners like Cape Town Tourism and Wesgro’s Air Access Team,’’ said Vos.

With everything getting back to normal, face-to-face events are back and booming. Events are a great boon to the economy as they encourage spending and create jobs in multiple industries. Vos said that there’s a lot in store in terms of events for Cape Town, such as the numerous conferences being held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre between September and December, Africa Oil Week, Windaba, AfricaCom, the Spar Trade Show, the Vinimark Trade Show, the Loeries and the Nedbank Cape Winemakers Trade Show. Besides the Rugby World Cup Sevens, there are other sporting events such as the Masters Hockey World Cup and next year we are hosting the Netball World Cup. Exciting times!

‘’We can also look forward to a total of 104 ship visits carrying more than 195 000 visitors over the upcoming cruise season starting next month. With almost R100 million in total estimated passenger spend per port visit, we can expect a very busy holiday season,’’ Vos said. He said that South Africa’s tourism sector is forecast to create more than 800 000 jobs over the next 10 years and urged communities to embrace these opportunities. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.