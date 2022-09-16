Jetsetting with Janet: Jump into new adventures in the Western Cape

<a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> Whether it's taking a leisurely afternoon drive to visit a wine farm or running off Signal Hill on a tandem paraglide flight, the Western Cape has adventure waiting around every corner. This week on Jetsetting with Janet, host Janet Pillai speaks to two women who are passionate about local travelling. Monika Iuel, Chief Destination Marketing Officer at Wesgro, says that Cape Town is the destination of choice for many international and local adventure seekers.

Story continues below Advertisement

Iuel has extensive experience in the industry and a long-standing passion for Southern African tourism. Recently back from her first international trip since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Iuel says that while it was exciting to travel and see other cultures, coming home to experience what is on offer is equally incredible. “We want you to do as many trips within the Western Cape province as possible because the rest of the world comes here to experience this place as being world class. I think we should also experience the best destination in the world on our doorstep."

Story continues below Advertisement

Having lived in Cape Town for six years, she says that one of the best aspects of living in the province is the amount of diverse experiences on offer. “From food and wine through to outdoor activities and to the beaches. We have yet to tire of it. In fact, I keep a little list on my phone of all the things that I would still like to do. That list grows faster than we can whittle it away," she said. Bev Boshoff from Table Mountain Paragliding says that local and international tourists can experience the beauty of Cape Town from above by paragliding off Signal Hill.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Paragliding is nothing what people expect it will be. It's a gentle run and the next thing you know you're gliding into the sky over the beautiful Sea Point, the promenade a little bit over the ocean and then land back onto the grass,” she said. “The most incredible thing is, you feel like a bird because there's no motor and there's no noise. It's just the silence. It's absolutely amazing.” But wait! There's more! Stand a chance to WIN an overnight stay for two at !Kwatu Ttu Guest House in Yzerfontein. To enter, go to the Jetsetting with Janet Facebook or Instagram page, tag your friends and comment where you'd like to travel to next!

Story continues below Advertisement