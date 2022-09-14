Jetsetting with Janet Podcast 2: From Knysna to the Mother City

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a></a> This exciting episode of Jetsetting with Janet focusses on all things Cape Town as you are taken on a wonderful journey through exciting projects and developments in the Mother City. Blessed with majestic mountain ranges, beautiful beaches and a plethora of fine wine and food, Cape Town is arguably South Africa’s number one tourist destination.

The city fuses urban chic and natural wonder that comes together to provide visitors with unique experiences. This week's episode of Jetsetting with Janet has us chatting to Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy about the tech and video based Find Your Freedom campaign. Janet also engages with Bea Liebenberg who created innovative virtual wine tastings and the remarkable Yair Shimansky, creator of the Cape Town ring while Andre Morgenthal chats about Heritage vines- a unique old vine project.

“This episode is packed with great content and gives our listeners unique insights into some of the amazing innovations, projects and campaigns taking place in Cape Town,” says Janet. As a Magic 828 Podcast Partner product, Jetsetting with Janet, is a weekly travel podcast show released every Friday that keeps you up to date, and informed of all the latest travel trends and topics. The show motivates domestic tourists to become backyard explorers and travellers in their own towns. It satisfies the pent up demand to travel without having to cross international borders.

