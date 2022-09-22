Jetsetting with Janet podcast 3: A visit to the oldest and most beautiful Western Cape town

<a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> In this week's episode of Jetsetting with Janet, host Janet Pillai explores the legendary Riebeek Kasteel. Riebeek-Kasteel is one of the oldest towns in South Africa, situated 80km north-east of Cape Town in The Riebeek Valley together with its sister town Riebeek West. Janet chats to Gareth Dewar, co-owner of Vineyard Views Country House and there's a possibility of an exciting competition giveaway.

“Vineyard Views Country House is purposed built guest house that was established at the end of 2016 and has become the Top Traveller Ranked Accommodation Establishment in the Riebeek Valley according to TripAdvisor," he said. The conversation moves to Klaus Piprek, founder and director of Solo Studios - Intimate Art Encounters about this year's upcoming event and finally Pieter du Toit, owner of Kloovenburg Wine & Olive Estate. “We have a jam packed lineup this week that promises to give you a unique insight into some of the most exciting things to experience in Riebeek Kasteel,” says host Janet Pillai.

As a Magic 828 Podcast Partner product, Jetsetting with Janet is a weekly travel podcast show released every Friday that keeps you up to date, and informed of all the latest travel trends and topics. The show motivates domestic tourists to become backyard explorers and travellers in their own towns. It satisfies the pent up demand to travel without having to cross international borders. Janet is a thought leader, entrepreneur, globe trotter and travel fundi. She is also the CEO and Founder of MLT Corp, a company servicing the tourist, public, corporate and maritime sectors. * This article was published first by Magic 828. See original article here.