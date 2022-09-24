Jimmy Nevis on growing up in a melting pot of diverse heritage

If ever you’d have to choose a place in Cape Town, which is rich in Heritage, then it would be Athlone. The community is a melting pot of cultures and traditions. Known as a cultural hub in Mzansi, Athlone is mostly known for its rich Cape Malay cuisine and multi-faith communities.

Story continues below Advertisement

Known as “The home of the gatsby”, Athlone is also the home of pop singer and songwriter Jimmy Nevis. The “Elephant Shoes” hitmaker shared a little about what Heritage means to him. Athlone is a cultural hub encapsulating South Africa’s rich heritage with its Cape Malay cuisine and close-knit multi-faith communities.

Nevis reflects on how this vibrant and culturally diverse Cape Flats community shaped his character growing up and continues to influence the music he produces today. “I’m proud to be able to give people a glimpse into my history through my music, especially because as small as the country may seem, there’s still so much we don’t know about each other. “Thankfully, creativity is a great tool that allows us to share each other’s unique experiences, different cultures, and the stories that shaped us.”

Story continues below Advertisement

His parents were involved in the local Athlone church while he was growing up, which meant the family was well-known in the community. Nevis said being exposed to different cultures meant he was able to learn and exchange with friends. “My community was home to countless different cultures and religions.

Story continues below Advertisement

“That meant I got to dig into different locally-made dishes that the neighbours would share with our family during celebrations like Diwali, Christmas, and Eid, while also going from house to house celebrating various religious holidays.” The singer also recalls either a mosque or a church on every corner of his neighbourhood and friends who attended various forms of what he knew to be “Sunday school” or “madrassah”. Like most culturally-rich South African communities, Nevis said Athlone has remained a hidden gem for years.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Growing up and going to a school outside Athlone, I was aware that most of the people from my school had never been in the area. “For example, taking a friend from school into my neighbourhood once was like taking her through a museum, she had never seen the Cape Flats before, which was interesting because it felt like I was living in my secret world,” he said. This realisation inspired him to write songs like “7764”, highlighting the colourful and vibrant community but, most importantly, his history. He wanted people to experience where he’s from.