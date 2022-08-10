Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden receives ‘Travellers' Choice Best of the Best’ award for 2022

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden has received a TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Best of the Best award for 2022. This prestigious award places the popular Cape Town-based garden attraction in the top one percent of ‘things to do’ worldwide.

The Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best award is the highest achievement of excellence the travel industry recognises. “We are extremely honoured to receive this award from TripAdvisor. Hard work and immense dedication go into upholding the experience we aim to provide at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden. “This acknowledgement from our visitors provides additional encouragement for our team to deliver quality customer service and continue to go from strength to strength,” said Werner Voigt, the curator of Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden.

Fynbos Protea Garden. Picture: Supplied The Botanical Garden is celebrated both nationally and internationally as one of the Cape Town Big 6 – a marketing collaboration of six iconic tourist attractions in and around Cape Town. These attractions include Cape Point, Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, Robben Island Museum, Groot Constantia, V&A Waterfront, and Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden. The V&A Waterfront has also been awarded the Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best award, while Groot Constantia, Cape Point and the Cableway received a Travellers Choice Award – placing these three attractions in the top 10 percent.

