Knysna Oyster Festival cancels 2020 event

The Knysna Oyster Festival has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s festival until 2021. The decision was made following calls from President Cyril Ramaphosa to safeguard citizens, as well as social distancing practices predicted to continue in an effort to stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus. “The health and wellbeing of Knysna, and the greater community, is of upmost importance to us,” said Visit Knysna general manager Colleen Durant. “For those who have already booked to attend this year’s programme, we encourage you to postpone your trip to 2021 when we will reconvene the festivities,” added Durant. The festival is an iconic annual event on the Western Cape festival calendar, attracting over 30 000 visitors to the seaside town in the heart of the Garden Route.

From cycling, running, arts and crafts exhibitions to unique culinary experiences – there is something for everyone to enjoy at the festival.

Wesgro CEO Tim Harris, commented: “It was not an easy decision for the Knysna Oyster Festival Committee to make however, we believe it is the right one. The health and safety of the greater Knysna community is paramount, and we will continue to play our part in stopping the spread.

"Knysna has shown extraordinary resilience many times before, and you can be sure that the festival will be back bigger and better in 2021. If you have already booked, we urge you to not cancel but postpone, and join in celebrating this iconic Western Cape Festival.”

“Although we would’ve loved to welcome back the many festival goers to this year’s programme, we look forward to seeing visitors return in 2021 - with the Knysna Oyster Festival determined to emerge stronger with a fresh programme featuring new additions that are guaranteed to entertain.

"Until then, we urge everyone to stay home and stay safe, so that we can welcome you again soon,” concluded Durant.