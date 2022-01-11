Let’s go chasing waterfalls

Meiringspoort Waterfall in De Rust Meiringspoort Waterfall is situated in a small town called De Rust. It is one of the small town’s main attractions and is definitely a must-see. It is surrounded by magnificent mountains and scenic views. There are also hundreds of bird species to delight in if you’re a bird watcher.

The best thing about it is that it’s free of charge and everyone is more than welcome to explore its beauty. Whether you’re there for the view or swim, the Great Waterfall is a gem waiting to be experienced. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @rusinderust Duiwelsbos Waterfall Now I know the name sounds a bit crazy, but the waterfall is worth it and is situated near Swellendam, Western Cape.

This is for those who enjoy a bit of mystery before getting to the waterfall. There is a trail to take before reaching the waterfall. The trail is particularly used for hiking, walking, running, and nature trips. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garden of Existence (@garden_of_existence) Jonkershoek Nature Reserve This nature reserve is located in Stellenbosch on the Jonkershoek Valley road. It is surrounded by the majestic Jonkershoek Mountains and parts of the Jonkershoek valley.

The rugged Jonkershoek Mountains, which form part of the Boland Mountains, are ideal for hiking enthusiasts. If you’re in the mood for a dip after your hike, there are four rivers found in the Jonkershoek Mountains, including various rock pools, and most importantly, waterfalls. Jonkershoek Nature Reserve. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Cecilia Waterfall via Kirstenbosch Cecilia Waterfall via Kirstenbosch is a 6.8-kilometre loop trail near Cape Town. It includes a waterfall and a trail that is primarily used for hiking, walking, running, and bird watching. If you have a dog that is keen on joining the trip, they are also allowed to make use of the trial.