Let’s go chasing waterfalls
Meiringspoort Waterfall in De Rust
Meiringspoort Waterfall is situated in a small town called De Rust. It is one of the small town’s main attractions and is definitely a must-see. It is surrounded by magnificent mountains and scenic views. There are also hundreds of bird species to delight in if you’re a bird watcher.
The best thing about it is that it’s free of charge and everyone is more than welcome to explore its beauty. Whether you’re there for the view or swim, the Great Waterfall is a gem waiting to be experienced.
Duiwelsbos Waterfall
Now I know the name sounds a bit crazy, but the waterfall is worth it and is situated near Swellendam, Western Cape.
This is for those who enjoy a bit of mystery before getting to the waterfall. There is a trail to take before reaching the waterfall. The trail is particularly used for hiking, walking, running, and nature trips.
Jonkershoek Nature Reserve
This nature reserve is located in Stellenbosch on the Jonkershoek Valley road. It is surrounded by the majestic Jonkershoek Mountains and parts of the Jonkershoek valley.
The rugged Jonkershoek Mountains, which form part of the Boland Mountains, are ideal for hiking enthusiasts. If you’re in the mood for a dip after your hike, there are four rivers found in the Jonkershoek Mountains, including various rock pools, and most importantly, waterfalls.
Cecilia Waterfall via Kirstenbosch
Cecilia Waterfall via Kirstenbosch is a 6.8-kilometre loop trail near Cape Town. It includes a waterfall and a trail that is primarily used for hiking, walking, running, and bird watching. If you have a dog that is keen on joining the trip, they are also allowed to make use of the trial.
Crystal Pools – Steenbras River Gorge
This is an all-time favourite, especially for locals who stay close to the area. If hiking is your sweet spot, then this is perfect for you. The hiking trail is considered challenging. However, the views and the rock pools along the way make it worth it all.
Entry fee for the Steenbras River Gorge is R75 per person and the entry fee for the Steenbras hiking trails is R25 per person.