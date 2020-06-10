LISTEN: Cape Town International Airport gets go ahead to resume business travel flights

Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) is ready to welcome businesses travellers to Cape Town and the Western Cape.

This follows a recent visit by the Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, and City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management Alderman James Vos to assess the steps taken by airport management to re-open the airport, and ensure the safety of those working at the airport, as well as the business professionals travelling on the flights that have resumed this week.

CTIA General Manager, Deon Cloete, led a tour of the airport highlighting the important steps taken to ensure operational readiness. During the tour, he revealed that there was a drive to limit contact with the passenger. Passengers will now scan their own boarding passes, place all of their loose items in their hand luggage, e-enter the queue should they trigger the metal detector and only laptops will be allowed in trays.

Cloete said the airport will play an important role in re-building the travel and tourism economy. "It will take a huge effort from everyone, on and off airport to get things going. We recognise the importance of regaining passenger trust by protecting their health and wellness, and that of our staff and all visitors to the airport.

Cape Town International Airport is ready to welcome businesses travellers to Cape Town and the Western Cape after site inspection by Western Cape officials visit. Picture: Supplied.

"We are going to be relying on passengers to comply and to support the new rules. While we do not anticipate large volumes at this stage, an easy start-up allows us to test our new ways of working," he said.

Maynier said CTIA is ready to welcome businesses travellers to Cape Town and the Western Cape.

"For now, and perhaps for some time, flight travel will be different from what we’ve become accustomed to as we implement safety measures to stop the spread of Covid-19. There is no doubt that the pandemic will have a severe impact on businesses and the jobs, and so it is critical that where we can continue open the economy safely, even in a limited way, everyone sticks to the rules so that we can save businesses and save jobs in the Western Cape," he said.

Vos said he was impressed with their presentations demonstrating the readiness of the airport.