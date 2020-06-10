LISTEN: Cape Town International Airport gets go ahead to resume business travel flights
Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) is ready to welcome businesses travellers to Cape Town and the Western Cape.
This follows a recent visit by the Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, and City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management Alderman James Vos to assess the steps taken by airport management to re-open the airport, and ensure the safety of those working at the airport, as well as the business professionals travelling on the flights that have resumed this week.
CTIA General Manager, Deon Cloete, led a tour of the airport highlighting the important steps taken to ensure operational readiness. During the tour, he revealed that there was a drive to limit contact with the passenger. Passengers will now scan their own boarding passes, place all of their loose items in their hand luggage, e-enter the queue should they trigger the metal detector and only laptops will be allowed in trays.
Cloete said the airport will play an important role in re-building the travel and tourism economy. "It will take a huge effort from everyone, on and off airport to get things going. We recognise the importance of regaining passenger trust by protecting their health and wellness, and that of our staff and all visitors to the airport.
"We are going to be relying on passengers to comply and to support the new rules. While we do not anticipate large volumes at this stage, an easy start-up allows us to test our new ways of working," he said.
Maynier said CTIA is ready to welcome businesses travellers to Cape Town and the Western Cape.
"For now, and perhaps for some time, flight travel will be different from what we’ve become accustomed to as we implement safety measures to stop the spread of Covid-19. There is no doubt that the pandemic will have a severe impact on businesses and the jobs, and so it is critical that where we can continue open the economy safely, even in a limited way, everyone sticks to the rules so that we can save businesses and save jobs in the Western Cape," he said.
Vos said he was impressed with their presentations demonstrating the readiness of the airport.
"The aviation economy is a crucial driver of growth in Cape Town's economic recovery plan as connectivity forms part of my departmental strategy to connect Cape Town with key destinations in Africa and globally.
"Central to these plans is our world-class airport to bring back our tourists and to take our local goods across the world. There is no doubt that the effect of the pandemic will fundamentally alter the aviation landscape and require new business models to restore confidence in airlines as well as the aviation sector's financial viability," he said.
Listen: Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier talks Cape Town International Airport's readiness for level 3 flying: