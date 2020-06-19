LISTEN: New podcast lets you explore Western Cape in your sleep

The Western Cape launched the Dreaming of One Day podcast, a podcast that uses repetition imagery, pacing, and rhythm to ‘plant’ visions of some of the Western Cape’s most sought-after spots in your psyche.The idea is to get travellers in a state of slumber so that when they in dreamland, they can venture to the places in the Western Cape that they've always wanted to visit.

The podcasts form part of One Day; an initiative from the Western Cape Government and Wesgro, the Western Cape’s official Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency. The campaign uses digital content tools to virtually showcase the province’s offerings.

Each episode will visit a destination in the Western Cape, which aims to increase listeners' likelihood to dream about the destinations when they drift off. Listeners will go on a journey through the Cape Overberg, Cape West Coast, Cape Town, Cape Winelands, Garden Route and Klein Karoo, and Cape Karoo. Wesgro believes "It will be like taking the vacation of your dreams, in your dreams."

The first podcast, Dreaming of One Day Horseback Riding, will take listeners to the Cape Winelands. Here, they will travel by horse through sunny Stellenbosch. Listeners will take a tour of the Cape Winelands by horseback, trotting alongside the fruit orchards and vineyards of local wine farms. They will get lost in the rhythm of the walk as the horse’s ears bob slowly in front of you.

The podcast will include rich sound landscapes form the basis of each of the six podcast episodes, which include relaxing voice-overs and true-to-destination noises to evoke nostalgia and deep relaxation.